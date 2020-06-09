Swimmers head to local pools as temperatures rise and coronavirus cases drop

Some we talked to said even with new guidelines in place, the swimming experience is better in certain ways

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a few weeks now since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gave the clearance for pools to open this summer.

Nothing like 90-degree heat and sunny skies to bring people out to the pool.

“We were worried we weren’t going to have a summer at all and now the kids are just loving it, like, we’re back to normal,” Daryn Tallman said.

Even with changes in place, Boardman Tennis and Swim Club members are learning to adjust.

“The members have been great,” manager Paul Butto said. “They’ve been following those policies. We’ve really been just working together, trying to work these things out a little bit.”

Members at Boardman Tennis and Swim Club said they haven’t noticed much of a difference. If anything, they’re enjoying it more.

“Overall, it’s a better environment,” Gianna Congemi said. “It’s very clean and everybody kind of just enjoys it because it’s not overcrowded.”

While the older members haven’t noticed much of a difference, the younger ones can’t say the same.

“We have to follow rules and stuff,” Lelia Congemi said. “You have to stay six feet apart from each other. Also, you can’t play on the swing set because they took it down because of corona.”

Whether older or younger, members said they’re just happy to have a place to cool off again.

“I think people at this time need extracurricular activities,” Sue Illencik said. “They need to get out and be able to do something. Everyone just has to start widening their circles a little bit and just be cautious.”

The Canfield Swim and Tennis Club opened its doors Monday. Everyone is still adjusting to the changes but doing whatever it takes to beat the heat.

“I think everybody just wants to get out,” Jason Dingman said. “The weather’s been beautiful. I mean, there wasn’t a cloud in the sky yesterday, 83 to 84 degrees. People are just excited to get back to the pool and just happy that we’re open.”