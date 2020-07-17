Swap meet at Canfield Fairgrounds makes changes to keep vendors and shoppers safe

Car and car parts vendors at Dave & Ed's Super Swap Meet said people are doing a pretty good job of staying apart and respecting space

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fairgrounds played host to a car and car parts swap meet Friday. Organizers said they’re making adjustments to keep people safe.

Dave & Ed’s Super Swap Meet is an outdoor market where vendors can sell cars, parts and other items.

“We’ve cut out the track this time, where we put vendors on the track, to minimize the amount of vendors that we would have,” owner Corey Ward said.

He said they’ve spaced vendors out 15 feet apart and got rid of their concessions.

“Picnic tables and the food areas, we’ve taken those out so there’s not gathering around, or sitting or anything along those lines.”

On Friday, a concerned Mahoning County resident sent us an email about people at the swap meet not wearing masks, claiming there was no social distancing.

Vendors said people are doing a pretty good job of staying apart and respecting space.

“I mean, you just keep your distance, wash your hands good, good hygiene. We have some hand sanitizer here with us,” Steve Erichsen said.

Not everyone was listening to Gov. Mike DeWine’s plea to wear masks.

“We strongly encourage our customers to wear masks but, ultimately, it’s their choice,” Ward said.

He said he’s overall pleased with how they’ve been able to adjust the swap meet to comply with safety and sanitation.

“The fairgrounds have been phenomenal about cleaning methods and sanitation to where we felt safe we could produce the event at the fairgrounds.”

Erichsen said vendors are just happy to be back.

“This is what everybody needs. They need to get out and do something that they love for a change, and try to be conscious of it but yet enjoy the weekend.”

Dave & Ed’s Super Swap Meet continues Saturday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).