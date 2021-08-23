Summit County offering $100 to those who get their first COVID shot

**Related Video Above: Ohio health leaders discuss respiratory illness in children.**

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — This Friday, Summit County Public Health (SCPH) is offering $100 gift cards to those who get their first COVID-19 vaccination at a kick-off event.

The county is offering the money as a way to incentivize those eligible people 12 and up to get vaccinated as COVID cases continue to rise across the state.

The gift cards (Visa or MasterCard) are first being offered at the county’s drive-thru vaccination clinic at 1867 West Market Street in Akron from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

All three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are available at the clinic. Those who are under 18 years old must have a parent present to receive the shot.

The county will continue to give away gift cards for first shots at all of its clinics after the first event Friday, while supplies last.

Those residents who have questions about COVID-19 vaccinations and the illness in general can call the county’s hotline at 330-926-5795, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

