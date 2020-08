The $13,945 grant is coming from Ohio Department of Public Safety's Office of Criminal Justice Services

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers Municipal Court will use a nearly $14,000 grant to buy protection equipment and plastic barriers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The $13,945 grant is coming from Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services.

The grant will also help buy cleaning supplies, gloves, masks and touchless thermometers.

Video conferencing equipment will also be purchased to reduce prisoner transports for attorney-client meetings.