Struthers closes City Hall due to COVID-19

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – City officials in Struthers announced Wednesday that City Hall is closing to in-person services beginning Nov. 5.

The closure is “precautionary” as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, according to Mayor Catherine Cercone Miller.

Employees will be working remotely and the phones will be answered.

The building will be closed for the rest of the month. Cercone Miller said she will reevaluate in December.

