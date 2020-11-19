Statewide curfew begins tonight to slow spread of COVID-19 in Ohio

It will be in place for the next 21 days

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine addressed Ohioans in a statewide broadcast at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to “discuss the critical stage Ohio is at in battling COVID-19.”

(WKBN) – The statewide curfew aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio begins Thursday night.

The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will be in place for the next 21 days.

Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement about the curfew Tuesday.

It will not apply to those going to or from work, or those who have an emergency.

The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy.

Carry-out, drive-thru and delivery meals will be permitted. However, restaurants and bars must stop serving food and drink inside at 10 p.m.

