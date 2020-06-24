Statewide COVID-19 PSA features nurse from Youngstown

(WKBN) – During Tuesday’s briefing, Governor Mike DeWine talked about the role all Ohioans play in battling COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Health is launching a series of public service announcements to highlight what each of us can do.

One spot features Shareece Mashiska, a nurse manager at Mercy Health in Youngstown.

“People think we can ease up on social distancing. Fact is, your chance of getting sick is still linked to the distance between you and the infected person,” she says in the PSA.

Mashiska has been caring for patients in our area for more than 15 years. She believes social distancing remains a critical piece of keeping our communities safe.