(WKBN) – We have some encouraging COVID-19 numbers tonight for both the state of Ohio and the WKBN coverage area.

In the five most important categories of tracking COVID-19, all the numbers are down — in some cases, way down.

Four weeks ago, there were 136,000 new cases in Ohio. Then the numbers plummeted: 40,000, 32,000 and this past week, 20,900 — a number we haven’t seen since August.

The number of people dying from COVID-19 in Ohio has lagged about two weeks behind spikes in cases. Two weeks ago, when cases were 136,000, deaths spiked at 1,700. This past week, they dropped to 788.

The number of people hospitalized is also falling. Four weeks ago, the number was over 5,000. Then it was 4,000, 3,000 and today, Valentine’s Day, that number is 2,199.

Since Mahoning County is our most populous county, we’re going to focus on that.

Four weeks ago, the number of new cases in Mahoning County was over 1,300. Just like Ohio, cases then dropped big time from 919 to 441 and this past week, 324.

The following numbers are total COVID-19 deaths for Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties combined. As with the numbers we saw in Ohio, the highest over the past month was two weeks ago with 149. This past week, it had fallen to 41.

Watch the video above for more detailed statistics.