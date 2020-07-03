States look to stop a spike in COVID-19 cases

(WKBN) – As the COVID-19 numbers spike across the U.S., new recommendations are being suggested to stop the spread of the virus.

The Pennsylvania Health Department is recommending a 14-day quarantine for anyone who travels to 15 states. Right now, it’s just a suggestion and not mandatory.

Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, ordered the closing of all activities that have 25 or more people. This closing is for one week and includes Rivers Casino, restaurants and bars.

The order starts at midnight.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says a mandatory mask policy could come next week.

Justice says he’s strongly considering the order because of a spike in cases.

