State suspends Put-in-Bay pool bar’s liquor license after violating coronavirus health orders

State investigators say there were nearly 200 people crowded in the pool and bar area in late June

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — A popular Put-in-Bay pool bar will have its liquor license suspended for nearly three weeks for violating the state’s coronavirus health orders.

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission issued an order Friday finding Put-in-Bay resort put people at risk at its Blue Marlin pool bar.

State investigators say there were nearly 200 people crowded in the pool and bar area in late June, with little social distancing.

At a hearing before the commission this week, the owner of the business said they tried to comply with the state’s rules.

The commission has ordered that the bar’s liqour license be suspended for 20 days starting Sept. 4. The business can appeal the decision.

More stories from WKBN.com: