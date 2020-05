State reports 100 coronavirus-related deaths in Mahoning County nursing homes since April 15

One nursing home in Mahoning County has over 60 current cases

(WKBN) – The state recorded 143 coronavirus-related deaths in the Valley’s local nursing homes since April 15.

One-hundred of those deaths were recorded in Mahoning County, according to the latest numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday.

The Department of Health doesn’t specify where the deaths occurred, though it does break down positive cases at nursing homes — including cases reported this week and cumulatively since April 15. These totals do not include patients or staff who have recovered, been hospitalized or passed away prior to April 15.

According to the health department, some facilities have dedicated COVID-19 wings that accept COVID-19 patients for treatment. Additionally, some facilities chose to perform mass-testing on all staff and residents, so counts may include some asymptomatic positives

The following cases were reported in Columbiana County:

Circle of Care nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 3 cumulative staff cases

Circle of Care nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 3 cumulative staff cases
Salem North nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 51 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 5 cumulative staff cases

Salem West nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 24 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 5 cumulative staff cases

The following cases were reported in Mahoning County:

Beeghley Oaks nursing home: 5 current resident cases, 59 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 16 cumulative staff cases

Beeghly Oaks nursing home: 5 current resident cases, 59 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 16 cumulative staff cases
Briarfield at Ashley Circle nursing home: 5 current resident cases, 5 cumulative resident cases, 1 current staff case, 1 cumulative staff case

Brookdale Austintown Senior Living assisted living: 0 current resident cases, 3 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 2 cumulative staff cases

Canfield Place Assisted Living: 4 current resident cases, 4 cumulative resident cases, 3 current staff cases, 3 cumulative staff cases

Caprice Healthcare nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 2 current staff cases, 2 cumulative staff cases

Center for Rehabilitation at Hampton nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 1 cumulative staff cases

Continuing Healthcare of Boardman: 0 current resident cases, 20 cumulative resident cases, 2 current staff cases, 2 cumulative staff cases

Crandall Medical Center nursing home: 60 current resident cases, 99 cumulative resident cases, 9 current staff cases, 26 cumulative resident cases

Greenbriar Nursing Home: 4 current resident cases, 4 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 0 cumulative staff cases

Hampton Woods Nursing Home: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 2 cumulative staff cases

Humility House nursing home: 6 current resident cases, 22 cumulative resident cases, 6 current staff cases, 19 cumulative resident cases

Inn at Ironwood assisted living: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff case, 1 cumulative staff cases

Marian Living Center assisted living: 0 current resident cases, 6 cumulative resident cases, 3 current staff cases, 5 cumulative staff cases

Masternick Memorial nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 47 cumulative resident cases, 1 current staff case, 18 cumulative staff cases

Omni West Manor nursing home: 0 current resident case, 71 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 29 cumulative staff cases

Park Center nursing home: 11 current resident cases, 16 cumulative resident cases, 4 current staff cases, 7 cumulative staff cases

Park Vista Retirement Home assisted living: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 1 current staff case, 1 cumulative staff case

Park Vista Retirement Home nursing home: 19 current resident cases, 29 cumulative resident cases, 5 current staff cases, 11 cumulative staff cases

Shepherd of the Valley assisted living: 0 current resident cases, 7 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 3 cumulative staff cases

Shepherd of the Valley nursing home: 1 current resident case, 1 cumulative resident case, 0 current staff cases, 1 cumulative staff case

Shepherd of the Valley — Boardman nursing home: 2 current resident cases, 22 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 12 cumulative resident cases

St Mary's Alzheimer's Center nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 42 cumulative resident cases, 1 current staff case, 35 cumulative staff cases

The Inn at Glenellen assisted living: 0 current resident cases, 3 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 1 cumulative staff case

Victoria House Assisted Living: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 1 cumulative staff cases

: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 1 cumulative staff cases Windsor House of Canfield nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 13 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 4 cumulative staff cases

The following cases were reported in Trumbull County:

Gillettes nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 1 cumulative staff case

Gillettes nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 1 cumulative staff case
O'Brien Memorial Nursing Home: 0 current resident cases, 21 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 1 cumulative staff case

Shepherd of the Valley Niles nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 2 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 0 cumulative staff cases

Washington Square nursing home: 0 current resident cases, 0 cumulative resident cases, 0 current staff cases, 1 cumulative staff case

Windsor House of Champion nursing home: 13 current resident cases, 24 cumulative resident cases, 6 current staff cases, 9 cumulative resident cases

You can see the full list of nursing homes across the state on the Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus-tracking website.