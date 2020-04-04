State police issue first stay-at-home order citation to PA woman ‘just going for a drive’

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — A southern Pennsylvania woman was cited and fined by state police for “going on a drive” during the governor’s stay-at-home order. This is the first citation Pennsylvania State Police have issued to someone failing to abide by the stay-at-home order.

The citation was given to a 19-year-old York County woman driving in Red Lion Borough. According to the citation, the woman was pulled over and later told troopers she was out, “just going for a drive.”

State police told ABC27 the woman was originally stopped for a vehicle code violation.

They want to make it clear they are not conducting traffic stops to enforce the stay-at-home order.

State police also said while COVID-19 is a public health emergency, they cannot enforce their way out of it.

According to the citation, the woman is facing a fine of over $200.