State of Ohio getting rid of weekly travel advisory lists

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio is getting rid of its travel advisories for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, March 10, the Ohio Department of Health will no longer issue travel advisories for people coming into the state from a state that has reported positive testing rates of 15% or higher.

The state-by-state list will no longer be issued each week.

Instead, ODH is encouraging Ohioans to carefully review and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel guidelines.

The state wants to remind everyone that even as more people get vaccinated, to still wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands.