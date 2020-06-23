State hires additional support staff for contact tracing in Ohio

The state said there are about 1,400 people at the local level conducting contact tracing efforts

(WKBN) – Is Ohio prepared for another outbreak? To answer that question, authorities first have to find out if there are enough people to do contact tracing.

These individuals seek out people potentially infected by someone with the virus. The state hired an additional 100 people to support them.

“We’re striving to get that 15 per 100,000 population, knowing that we may need to expand that at a moment’s notice,” said Joanne Pearsol, deputy director for performance and innovation in Ohio.

With the 1,400 workers and 100 support staff, they are almost to the desired ratio. Estimates show that Ohio needs more than 1,600 contact tracers to meet that ratio.