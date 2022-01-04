**Related Video Above: What to do if you can’t find a COVID-19 test.**

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Stark County Court of Common Pleas announced plans Tuesday to postpone all jury trials. The decision comes as COVID-19 cases continue to spike through the area.

As of now, all civil jury trials are slated to resume Jan. 31 while criminal jury trials go back on Jan. 21. Mediations are going to take place on Zoom through January, the court said.

In a signed updated COVID order, county judges said the decision was enacted to “protect public users and staff of the Court.”

Monday, the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court announced similar measures.

The Ohio Hospitals Association reports that one in three hospital patients in our region is positive for COVID-19.