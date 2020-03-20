Starbucks employees surprise Austintown firefighters with coffee

Chief Andy Frost said they're grateful, especially during a time like this

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starbucks employees in Austintown made a surprise visit to the fire station Friday afternoon.

The employees met at the Starbucks on Route 46 and loaded up a car with coffee and pastries to surprise the Austintown Fire Department.

Chief Andy Frost said they’re grateful, especially during a time like this.

“Just like hospital workers, police officers, medics, we’re asking our people to do extraordinary things to put themselves in extra harm’s way. So any of that stuff that we can show them that it’s appreciated, that means a lot.”

Frost said his department is doing well and everyone is stepping up where they’re needed.