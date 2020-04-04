Staff member at federal prison in Columbiana County also tests positive for COVID-19

Attorney General William Barr is asking the Federal Bureau of Prisons to utilize home confinement and evaluate the Elkton prison

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A staff member at a federal prison in Columbiana County has also tested positive for COVID-19 after inmates have died after exhibiting symptoms and two other inmates tested positive for the virus.

The staff member at the Elkton Federal Correctional Institute was listed as testing positive on the Federal Bureau of Prison’s website.

WKBN previously reported that two inmates died after exhibiting coronavirus symptoms, and one of those inmates tested positive for COVID-19. At last check, the other inmate’s test result was still pending.

The Associated Press is reporting a third inmate death at Elkton, but details on that case are unknown.

Attorney General William Barr has ordered the Federal Bureau of Prisons to increase the use of home confinement and expedite the release of eligible high-risk inmates at Elkton and other facilities where coronavirus cases were reported.

Barr also ordered the agency to conduct a review and identify all inmates who may have coronavirus risk factors, beginning with those at Oakdale, Danbury and Elkton, the Associated Press reports.

Under the order, once the Bureau of Prisons identifies an inmate as someone who could serve a sentence at home, they must immediately prepare to release them to home confinement, Barr wrote. All of those inmates would be subject to a 14-day quarantine, officials said.