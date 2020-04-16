St. Vincent DePaul serves community during crucial time

Jessica Anthony from St. Vincent DePaul says she is grateful for those who have contributed

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Since the beginning of the stay at home order, charities in the Valley have been doing what they can to provide food.

But as resources begin to become scarce, they’ll need the help of the community to donate.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many have turned to local food pantries for assistance. But as unemployment numbers continue to rise, there’s a greater need from the community to help those who help us.

“The demand for help is enormous. It is just going up daily and we are trying to keep up as best as possible,” said Jessica Anthony from St. Vincent DePaul.

On average, St.Vincent DePaul serves 50 to 100 boxes of meals per week. But as the number of families who are unemployed continues to rise, the average has grown to 250 boxes.

“There are families that have never seen poverty before that are now on unemployment and just finding a new struggle that they’ve never seen. So they’re turning to us and that’s what we are here for,” Anthony said.

To assist during this pandemic, Dr. Rajiv Taneja decided to donate $1,200 to the pantry for food items.

Dr. Taneja says there are ways for you to help.

“Call, help give financially or physically. Either way, I think it’s a humble thought,” Dr. Taneja said.

Along with Dr. Taneja, Anthony says she is grateful for those who have contributed.

“People are stepping up to the plate and people are coming together in a time of crises and a time of need. A lot of our website have been utilized, which has been great,” Anthony said.

The hope is, more people are encouraged to step up and help.