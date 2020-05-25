Breaking News
St. Dominic’s in Youngstown among churches resuming in-person Mass

Coronavirus

Most parishes will not start back up until Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Public celebration of Mass started back up on Monday in Ohio.

Most parishes will not start back up until Tuesday, but St. Dominic’s in Youngstown held a Mass at 9 a.m. today. The parking lot was full of cars.

People stayed far enough away from each other in the pews and many chose to wear a mask.

One parishioner said she felt safe being back at Mass and is glad to have a part of her everyday life back.

“Receiving the Communion was a necessity and something I miss because I used to go to daily Mass before this all happened,” said parishioner Cay Wolfinger.

According to the Responsible Restart Ohio Plan, there will be less than 50% occupancy in church buildings and social distancing will be followed.

Even though public Mass will be celebrated in-person once again, there is no obligation to attend. This dispensation will be in effect until further notice.

You should check your local parish for more information.

