Springfield closes schools earlier than expected

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield Local Schools in New Middletown are closed Monday.

That information was shared in a call to parents and on Facebook.

The district also disclosed that a substitute teacher had contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

That substitute was in both intermediate and high schools.

Superintendent Tom Yazvac spoke with the health commissioner.

The timing of their contact with the infected person does not pose a risk to anyone. Even with that news, it was recommended that the schools be closed.

Blended learning begins Monday, March 23.

Younger students will receive packets.

Older students will have online digital instruction.