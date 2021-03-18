Spring allergies are back, but COVID’s still here

How can you tell which is which?

(WKBN) – Spring has sprung and that means sniffling, dripping and coughing for allergy sufferers.

The tricky part is symptoms may mimic those of COVID-19. So how can we tell them apart?

Dr. Sandra Hong, an allergist at the Cleveland Clinic, said there are a few telltale signs that it’s not just allergies.

“With coronavirus symptoms, very frequently, they’ll come on with fevers. If you have a fever, it’s not going to be allergies. If you have diarrhea, that’s also not allergies. That’s something completely different,” Hong said.

Another good way to decipher between the two is itching. If your eyes, nose, throat or ears itch like crazy, it’s likely allergies.

If you get the same symptoms at the same time every year, you probably have allergies.

Hong added if you experience any new symptoms, you should contact your doctor.