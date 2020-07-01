Spike in COVID-19 cases in Columbiana County came from Elkton prison

Coronavirus

The Columbiana County Health District reported that of the 117 new cases, 103 were at the prison

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Elkton federal prison, Columbiana County

Credit: WKBN

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, it was reported that Columbiana County had 117 news cases of COVID-19 since Friday. On Tuesday, we found out 90% of those cases came from the Elkton Federal Prison.

The Columbiana County Health District reported that of the 117 new cases, 103 were at the prison, which has been the epicenter for Columbiana County’s cases since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Of Columbiana’s 1,218 total cases, 783 (or 64%) were at the prison.

Union President Joseph Mayle said they are continuously testing and that the latest positives were asymptomatic.

Columbiana County reported one new case on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award