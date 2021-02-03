Specialized COVID-19 clinic held in Trumbull County

Nurses and volunteers were there to help

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – People with developmental disabilities in Trumbull County were able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in a specialized clinic Wednesday at the Burghill Vernon Fire Department.

Jeff Francisco was ready to get his COVID-19 shot. Francisco was one of more than 100 people with developmental disabilities to receive the Moderna vaccine.

“It felt great,” Francisco said.

Bringing him one step closer to returning to his beloved job at the Champion Workshop. A place he hasn’t been for almost a year.

“As of last March, we had to pull him out of the workshop in order to keep him safe. He’s very excited to have received the vaccine today, hoping this will keep him safe, and eventually, in short order, he can get back to his workshop,” said Gene Francisco, Jeff’s father.

Edward Stark, superintendent for the Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities, said many getting vaccinated Wednesday haven’t seen each other for many months.

“They’ve had to stay home because they’re a higher risk population, so getting the vaccine will help them get back to work and be able to see their friends and start to socialize again. It really means a lot to them,” Stark said.

The Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities partnered with the Burghill Vernon Fire Department for the specialized clinic, bringing three nurses and 10 Fairhaven volunteers to help.

“It helps provide a familiar face. It helps to settle them down, calm them down and make this not a traumatic incident,” said Chief George Snyder.

Officials originally expected 200 people to register, but since there was a little less, they were able to open it up to their caregivers over the age of 70, like Jeff’s dad.

“We’re really relieved to be able to get this done,” Jeff Francisco said.