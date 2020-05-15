Spa/salon reworks how it sees clients to keep everyone safe

Lotus Spa and Salon in Poland has been hard at work getting ready since the governor announced spas and salons could reopen

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Spas and salons in Ohio were able to open their doors for the first time in two months Friday.

Tina Kohnen, owner of Lotus Spa and Salon in Poland, said she and her employees are now working upwards of 12- to 15-hour days to take care of all of their clients.

Excited barely describes how she felt to reopen her business Friday morning.

The appointments are now spaced out and staggered time-wise so they have ample time to clean and sanitize, and so no clients risk being in a space at the same time.

Kohnen and her employees have been hard at work getting ready since the governor announced spas and salons could reopen.

“We definitely had to sit down and reevaluate how we do business on a daily basis so, basically, we just started with the waiting room,” she said.

Kohnen said only the person with an appointment will be allowed to enter the spa at a time. She’s asking clients to wear masks.

“Please show up on time. You can go ahead and park in the parking lot, and then call or text your technician and let them know that you’re here, and then we will let you know when it’s safe to proceed into the sanitized facility.”

Clients will skip the waiting room and walk directly back to wash their hands.

“You may be greeted to get your temperature taken and once you’re done washing your hands, you can go ahead and proceed into your technician’s rooms,” Kohnen said.

All of those rooms are separate and private so it’ll just be you and your technician throughout your appointment.

“You will see your technicians wearing gloves and a face covering and for the appointments that are face-to-face, we will also be wearing a shield,” Kohnen said.

She said there’s another thing to keep in mind.

“It’ll be up to your technician if they want you to wear your face covering for your service or not.”

Kohnen said they are relying on their clients to be open and honest with them if they are feeling sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 and recently visited their business.

“Please reschedule your appointment to keep us all safe.”

If, for whatever reason, employees should come in contact with a client who has or was exposed to COVID-19, they’re working with ServPro. Within a couple of hours, Kohnen said crews will come in and completely spray down the business so it can still operate safely.