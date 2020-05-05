Southwoods hospital working up to number of surgeries pre-coronavirus

The surgical hospital in Boardman was seeing about 130 procedures a day before all of this but over the past eight weeks, it saw as few as 17 a day

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The surgical hospital at Southwoods in Boardman reopened Friday. It’s not yet as busy as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s getting there.

Southwoods CEO Ed Muransky described the situation at the surgical hospital like the formal football player he is.

“Finally, we’re back on offense. We’ve been playing defense against this virus.”

Before the coronavirus, Southwoods averaged 130 procedures a day. Over the past eight weeks, the average was 25 a day, with a low of 17.

On Tuesday, there were about a hundred procedures — about 75% of where it should be.

“I think it’s going to take about three or four months to catch that up,” Muransky said.

Everyone entering the hospital will have their temperatures taken and they’ll be asked questions. To accommodate social distancing, Southwoods made a conference center into a waiting room.

“We now have the same number of seats, but it’s spread out over 300% of the space and only putting two seats together,” Muransky said. “So there’s not a family of four coming in, whether you’re in-patient, out-patient. Those days, right now, are over.”

Southwoods employs a thousand people, all of whom took a couple of weeks of paid time off and were given two weeks of what Muransky called “free time.” All of them also worked a couple days a week.

“All of those things combined allowed everybody to weather the storm for eight weeks. If they wanted to do that, nobody missed a paycheck,” Muransky said.

Someone said recently you’ll know it’s over when visitors are allowed back into hospitals. But Muransky, always the ex-football player, had a different take on that one, too.

“I tell everybody you’re going to know it’s really over, or that we have a vaccine or we can test when Ohio State/Michigan has 100,000 people waiting to sit next to each other.”