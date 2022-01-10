YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several Valley school districts have announced that they are moving to remote instruction in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Officials cite staff shortages and COVID-19 infections as the reasons behind the decision to temporarily switch to a remote model.

Schools that have announced temporary remote instruction include:

MAHONING COUNTY:

Austintown Local Schools: Students are expected to return to the classroom Jan. 18

Youngstown City Schools: Students are expected to return to the classroom Jan. 18

TRUMBULL COUNTY:

Newton Falls Exempted Village Schools: Students are expected back in the classroom Jan. 24

This report will be updated as more districts make the decision to go to a remote learning model.