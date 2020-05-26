Some patients complain insurance doesn’t cover COVID-19 testing

The Ohio Department of Insurance says most comprehensive health plans will cover testing

(WKBN) – As testing for COVID-19 continues at different care centers and drug stores around the area, some have said they’ve had problems with their insurance covering the costs.

Some say their insurance companies haven’t been paying for COVID-19 testing, and they’ve been getting billing statements from the health care agency that conducted the test.

but patients with concerns can go to its consumer complaint section for help.