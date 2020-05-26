Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Some patients complain insurance doesn’t cover COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus

The Ohio Department of Insurance says most comprehensive health plans will cover testing

COVID, Coronavirus, Mouth Swab Test

Credit: Paul Biris/Moment/Getty Images

(WKBN) – As testing for COVID-19 continues at different care centers and drug stores around the area, some have said they’ve had problems with their insurance covering the costs.

Some say their insurance companies haven’t been paying for COVID-19 testing, and they’ve been getting billing statements from the health care agency that conducted the test.

The Ohio Department of Insurance says most comprehensive health plans will cover testing, but patients with concerns can go to its consumer complaint section for help.

