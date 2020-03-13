Some local fish fries stop dine-in options, turning to take-out only

St. Michael's Parish in Canfield will give people with orders certain times to pick them up to limit congestion

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Local fish fries have also been affected by Gov. Mike DeWine’s latest statement on COVID-19, some deciding to cancel their dine-in option altogether and turn to just take-out.

St. Michael’s Parish at 300 N. Broad Street in Canfield is one of them.

The church says they’ll be making a few other changes as well, such as the start time for calling to place an order, which was 10 a.m. You can call these numbers to place an order: 330-533-3181, 330-540-1871 or 330-533-3194.

Mahoning Valley Lenten fish fry schedule

They will also give people with orders certain times to pick them up in order to limit congestion in the hall.

An extra officer will help with traffic.

“We want to protect our neighbors and our community. I mean, this is important, we can’t just shove it under the rug. The governor has mandated us to not come within more than 100 people, so this is our way of helping out,” said Audrey Geskey, of St. Michael’s Family Life Center.

On the menu is fried or baked fish, shrimp dinners and a choice of two sides. Dinners are $12.

Geskey says they’ve served close to 2,000 people in the last two Fridays, nearly 1,000 of which were eating there.