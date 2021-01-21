Some Lakeview parents want answers as to why kids are not back in school

The parents say they are voicing their concerns but feel they are not being heard

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of parents in the Lakeview School District are taking action. They feel that the decision made to limit face to face class time doesn’t line up with CDC and state recommendations.

The group gathered Thursday at the Avalon Inn in Howland. They are part of the School is Essential Facebook group. They met in person and over Zoom.

“We felt that it was important that we come together and have one voice with the administration,” said parent Taylor Pease. “All we are asking is if they have information that they can present to us that the school building isn’t safe under these conditions, they present them.”

The group is trying to figure out how they can make their case to the Lakeview School District.

“My boys have lost a lot of motivation in school. They don’t look forward to schools as much and for my daughter, it’s been a lot of isolation,” said parent Allison Lantz.

They say students need to be learning in-person fulll-time.

“For some of us, school means being told for years that you must succeed and then feeling as though you’re being led down a path of failure, isolation and confusion,” said Caly Lantz, Lakeview High School student.

The parents say their kids are falling behind because hours of instruction have been cut short.

“My son has not received social studies or history lessons at all this entire year. How is that not important,” Pease said.

High school students and middle school students are going to school in person only twice a week and not for a full day.

Parents also want to know why kids can play sports but not go back to school every day.

“I point-blank asked how is this decision made that basketball is OK, but three feet away from one another is not with a mask on?” Pease said. “I have still not got an answer.”

Pease has presented his argument already to the school board. He says that he has not received any feedback from the administration regarding his argument.