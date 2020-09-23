Some Canfield students asked to stay home from school as precautionary measure

It is unclear if the sickness was COVID-19 related

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A concerned parent reached out to First News about Canfield students being sent home because of COVID-19, so we contacted Canfield Local Schools to find out more details.

Superintendent Joe Knoll said, “It was brought to our attention that an individual at Canfield High School was ill over the weekend. Out of an abundance of caution, we asked those identified as being a close contact to stay home from school.”

It is unclear if the sickness was COVID-19 related.

