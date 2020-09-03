Social Security to offer online hearings beginning this fall

This new service is in addition to telephone hearings

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – People who are awaiting a hearing decision from the Social Security Administration can now participate in a video hearing via the Microsoft Teams platform.

This new video service will begin this fall.

This new, free service will allow applicants and their representatives to participate in the hearing from anywhere they have access to a camera-enabled smartphone, tablet or computer.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of finding new ways to serve the public,” said Commissioner of Social Security Andrew Saul. “For over a decade, the agency has used video hearings to get applicants their hearing decisions sooner. This advancement builds on that effort, making it easier and more convenient to attend a hearing remotely, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Hearings by telephone only have been conducted since March.

For more information on the new hearing service, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus.

