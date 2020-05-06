Small business owners anticipate new safety measures may last a while

Both La France Dry Cleaners and Jimmy's Italian Specialties have made several changes to how they serve customers

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – After over a month of uncertainty, small businesses around the area are slowing reopening — most of them with changes that may last a while.

Stephan Weiss, with La France Dry Cleaners, said at a time when many in his line of work were losing most of their business because of the coronavirus pandemic, he focused on services customers may not have known were available, such as pick-up and delivery.

“It’s sort of what you have to do, but it did take a little bit of thinking about how we want to do things.”

Over the weekend, Weiss was finally able to reopen two of his three La France dry cleaning stores for the first time since mid-March after making the needed changes.

“We’ve put up plexiglass screens, we did extensive cleaning, everyone’s wearing masks and we have hand sanitizer,” he said.

Weiss said he’s been able to bring back most of the workers he had to lay off.

“It was hard because we just didn’t know what was going on and how things would be.”

“Everyone was very frightened,” said Frank Occhibove, with Jimmy’s Italian Specialties in Liberty. “We still are, but we made the decision collectively.”

Occhibove and his staff reopened the restaurant Tuesday after being closed for six weeks. For now, it is only offering curbside service but hopes to allow walk-ins soon.

Customers will notice new sanitizer stations inside and workers wearing masks — something shoppers will be asked to do as well.

“We know it’s very controversial but we are going to require some sort of facial covering,” Occhibove said.

He said it’s all part of what he and others like him see as a new normal that may last a while.

“We’re about two years off to where everyone has a sigh of relief, saying, ‘Oh yeah, this is how life used to be,'” Occhibove said.