LIVE: Less than 4% of kids 5 to 11 in Ohio have gotten COVID shot

(WJW) – Health leaders in Ohio will be kickstarting a big push to get kids vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, just 3.44% of kids 5 to 11 in the state have received their first vaccine shot since it was approved.

That’s 34,313 children.

Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, Director, Ohio Department of Health, will hold a press conference Friday with Sara Bode, MD, Medical Director, Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s School-Based Health and Mobile Clinics and Chris Cook, MPH, REHS, Health Commissioner with Madison County Public Health.

FOX8.com will carry the press conference live at 10 a.m.

The Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) reports 84 children under 17 were admitted to the hospital with coronavirus from November 1 through November 7.

Later Friday, Hudson City Schools will host a student COVID-19 vaccination clinic with Akron Children’s Hospital.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine plans to visit Hudson Middle School to check in on the progress.

FOX8.com will stream that live at 11 a.m.