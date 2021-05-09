Slow response to COVID-19 vaccination clinic at YSCD high schools

Out of the 1,300 eligible students, only three signed up for their first jab

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Vaccines are available in Youngstown City Schools district and in districts around Mahoning County, but the response has been slow.

This week, students at East and Chaney High Schools were able to get the Pfizer shot.

There were 360 doses available.

Now there’s another clinic tomorrow. Any of their leftover doses will be available to the public.

“We would go through the urgent cares and offer them for the community,” said Dr. Lena Esmail who works at the YOUCare Quickmed Urgent Care Clinic. “That way, any teachers or staff members that didn’t get them through the school system will be offered them again, or anyone who had to miss their dose because they were sick or actively had COVID-19 at the time.”

Students who sign up will receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine May 24 through 28 during the last week of school.

They won’t need to make an appointment for either dose of the Pfizer vaccine if they’re going to school in-person, but students learning remotely will need to call the Quickmed Clinic at (330) 744-8822.