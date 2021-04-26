Slots open this week for J&J and Moderna vaccine in Mahoning County

The clinic is at the Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health announced Monday that they have appointment times open for vaccine clinics this week.

The regional mass vaccinations clinic located at the former Dillard’s Department Store at the Southern Park Mall has openings on Friday, April 30.

The Moderna vaccine will be available for appointment times between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine appointment times will be available between 2:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Appointments can be made through MCPH’s scheduling system, ArmorVax, which can be found at www.mahoninghealth.org. For those needing assistance with the online scheduling system, please call 330-270-2855 Option 9.

You must be 18 years of age or older to receive either of these vaccines.