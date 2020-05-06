‘Six feet means different things to different people’ as police break up Cinco De Mayo party in Fla.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) – A tailgate party celebrating Cinco de Mayo was broken up by police after social distancing and mass gathering laws were broken.

Many looking to blow off steam after following the stay-at-home order found comfort in a taco stand.

The restaurant was hosting a tailgate party in their parking lot for Cinco de Mayo, and many people were closely socializing without any type of protective gear on.

“We’re just ready to let our guard down and do just whatever it is we feel like we need to do” said a local tailgater.

Reporter Erik Avanier asked one party goer about the social distancing rule.

“Well 6 feet means many things to different people,” she said.

Many individuals said they were not afraid to contract COVID-19, despite warnings from medical professionals.

Former nurse, Rachel Treadwell, said, “The risk of the coronavirus is a scam.” She continued, “but I go by what I know as a nurse for many years, just like any virus, it’s got to run it’s course and we all have to get our immune system built up to it.”