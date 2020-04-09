Simple message at Salem Regional Medical Center reminds us that better days are ahead

It also encourages those driving underneath or whoever can see it that we are all in this together

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a message on the Salem Regional Medical Center walkway that is definitely worth sharing.

It simply says “hope” — a comforting word for people being treated for COVID-19.

The word is surrounded by colorful hearts in the shape of a rainbow, leading us to believe that sunny days are ahead.

There is a famous acronym in nursing, that hope stands for “helping other people excel.”

WKBN 27 First News says thank you to all of the nurses, doctors and other people in health care who are treating patients and helping them get better.