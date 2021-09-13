“Shots at the Shop” COVID vaccine clinic in Warren aims to increase vaccination rate

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — In an effort to get more Black Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, there is a “Shots at the Shop” clinic Monday in Warren.

It’s at the Downtown Grooming Lounge on North Park Avenue.

The event is part of a White House-backed effort in partnership with Shea Moisture and the Black Coalition Against Covid.

Nationwide, 1,000 Black-owned barbershops and hair salons were recruited as part of the ffort.

The clinic in Warren runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They’re giving away $100 Visa gift cards for anyone getting their first dose.

