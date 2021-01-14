Sheriff shares plan to funnel people through Trumbull County Fairgrounds vaccination site

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County officials are trying to make getting vaccinated at the fairgrounds as smooth as possible.

Sheriff Paul Monroe says deputies will direct people to enter the fairgrounds through Gate A on Hoagland Blackstub Road. From there, people with scheduled appointments will drive onto the midway before going to the vaccine distribution point.

Monroe says the fairgrounds can hold 1,000 cars so that traffic on the roads surrounding the property isn’t disrupted.

“This puts them in a nice, safe area. Our employees can talk with the people coming to get vaccines. The Health Department can talk to them, check the list and if we have to turn them back, we can turn them back on the fairground property where it is safe for everybody,” Monroe said.

Monroe says getting this group of people vaccinated will be a good test that better prepares them for when more people become eligible to receive the vaccine.

