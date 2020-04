Effective Thursday, April 9, all fixed route bus operations will stop until further notice

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Shenango Valley Shuttle Service is suspending operations in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Clients in need of life-sustaining transportation can still access services through the Mercer County Community Transit door-to-door bus service.

Those rides need to be scheduled 24 hours in advance by calling (724) 981-6222, between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.