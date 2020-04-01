Sheetz offering free meal program for children in need

(WKBN) – Starting April 2, Sheetz will begin a free meal program for children in need in the Youngstown area and across Ohio and Pennsylvania.
The meal will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink and will be available daily while supplies last.
The offer will be available for two weeks, but will be reevaluated based on community need after that.
The following stores are participating in the program:
- 5499 Mahoning Ave, Austintown
- 1101 North Canfield Niles Road, Austintown
- 2721 Salt Springs Rd, Girard
- 4585 Boardman Canfield Rd, Canfield
- 3208 US 422, New Castle, PA
- 3450 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA
- 2604 West State St, New Castle, PA
- 1162 Niles Cortland Rd SE, Warren