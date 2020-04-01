Sheetz offering free meal program for children in need

The offer will be available for two weeks, but will be reevaluated based on community need after that

(WKBN) – Starting April 2, Sheetz will begin a free meal program for children in need in the Youngstown area and across Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The meal will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink and will be available daily while supplies last.

The offer will be available for two weeks, but will be reevaluated based on community need after that.

The following stores are participating in the program: