Sharon Speedway cancels another day of racing due to COVID-19 mandates

No racing will take place this Saturday, July 25

HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Another event at Sharon Speedway has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Health is continuing mandates that say no spectators are allowed at such sporting events, so no racing will take place this Saturday, July 25.

Last weekend’s event was also canceled for the same reason.

The status of Aug. 1’s event is still uncertain at this time, but more information will be released next week.

Sharon Speedway said as soon as restrictions are lifted, they will continue the rest of their 2020 events.