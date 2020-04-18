Sharon Herald to only print 5 days a week

An e-paper will be available on Tuesdays, but there will be nothing on Sundays

(WKBN) – The pandemic has not been good to Mercer County’s primary news source.

The Sharon Herald announced it will now print papers only five days a week starting April 28. Those days will be Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

An e-paper will be available on Tuesdays, but there will be nothing on Sundays.

A statement from publisher Sharon Song did not say if there were any layoffs.

She did say, “The sudden loss of advertising revenue due to the virus crisis has added to what already had been economic challenges throughout the newspaper industry, causing us to restructure our resources.”