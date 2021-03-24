Several hundred COVID-19 vaccines available this week in Columbiana County

The drive-thru clinic is being held at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana health officials announced Wednesday that there are several hundred COVID-19 vaccines available for this week’s clinic.

Anyone interested in getting the Moderna vaccine and is 18 years of age or over can call to reserve a spot for Friday, March 26.

The drive-thru clinic is being held at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds in the Columbiana County Vaccination Complex.

Registration hotlines will be open Thursday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling 330-692-2210 or 330-429-5133.