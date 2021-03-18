Several COVID-19 vaccination clinics happening in Youngstown

Over the next two weeks, there will be five different locations where you can be vaccinated

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City Health Department is hosting vaccination clinics over the next two weeks.

This Saturday, there will be one at St. Christine School.

On Tuesday, there’s one at the Eugenia Atkinson Rec Center.

New Bethel Baptist Church is having one Wednesday.

Next Thursday, there will be a clinic at the McGuffey Center.

There will also be a mass vaccination clinic at the Covelli Centre on April 1.

Some appointments are still available. You can register for one online.