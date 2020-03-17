Seven Seventeen Credit Union’s $10K donation aims to reduce need due to coronavirus

(WKBN) – The number of people in need right now is rising because of COVID-19.

People may not know where their next meal is coming from or may just feel anxious and need someone to talk to.

Tuesday, Seven Seventeen Credit Union gave a $10,000 check to the Trumbull County United Way to help relieve some of that need.

The money will go to both the Help Network of Ohio and SCOPE. Both groups just found out Monday they were receiving the donation.

With it, SCOPE is hoping to increase the number of seniors it delivers meals to from 500 to 1,500 since more will be staying home.

Help Network is offering a crisis hotline; the number is 211. The network is offering resources for mental and financial help.

“U was stunned, but you know what, it says a lot about our community when there’s strife, people step up and step in,” said Vince Brancaccio, executive director of the Help Network.

“We’re gonna find out what their needs are so we can get out and make sure we can deliver to them what they’re asking for,” said Mike Wilson, director of SCOPE Senior Services.

If you need any help during this time, you can call 211 for the Help Network Hotline. There are plans to increase hours and the number of people answering calls.