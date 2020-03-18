Serious need: Mahoning County EMA collecting personal protective equipment

Any institution or medical facilities that are closed are encouraged to donate PPE

(WKBN) – First responders have an immediate need for personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) expressed that there is a serious concern with the replenishment of those items.

Any institution or medical facilities that are closed are encouraged to donate PPE. The message was simple, “Help those who are helping the community.”

“This disease, this outbreak is not stopping at jurisdictional boundaries, it’s impacting our entire state and country. That’s why we are taking the steps we are taking right now,” said Mahoning County EMA Director Dennis O’Hara.

If you’re able to donate, call the Mahoning County EMA at 330-740-2200.