Senator Sherrod Brown warns against scammers

(WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown suggests Ohioans should be prepared for scammers.

He believes bad actors will prey on fear to try and sneak people out of their money.

However, the most interesting thing the Senator brought up during a conference call was a belief that people still don’t think this pandemic is as serious as it is.

“We can’t fix this by going back to work. We can’t fix this by going to Easter Sunday service. We fix it by everybody doing what they need to do to be safe. Protect themselves, protect others,” Brown said.

Brown says no place is immune to the coronavirus.

Last week, he asked the FTC to better inform Ohioans about coronavirus scams and help victims understand their recourse options, if they are scammed.