Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, coronavirus task force give Tuesday update WKBN 27 First News at 6
Closings and delays
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.

Senate approves new $500 billion coronavirus aid bill

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small business payroll fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing. It now goes to the House.

Passage was swift and unanimous, despite opposition from conservative Republicans, and President Donald Trump tweeted his support pledging to sign it into law.

“The Senate is continuing to stand by the American people,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Stick with us as we gather more information on this developing story.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com