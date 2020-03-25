Sen. Sherrod Brown says Trump Administration needs to help businesses making protective equipment

Brown held a conference call Wednesday afternoon, saying there are a number of manufacturers who are willing and able to provided supplies

(WKBN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says the Trump Administration needs to do more to help private businesses make the equipment needed to fight to COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown held a conference call Wednesday afternoon, saying there are a number of manufacturers who are willing and able to provided supplies — including much-needed personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. He said the president and his administration need to step in and get the process up and running.

“They are ready to go to work to serve our country. They need coordination, guidance and support. It mostly can’t come from the legislative branch. We’re trying, but it needs executive action that the administration should take immediately,” he said.

Brown said the first step should be to order the military to send their own existing supplies of PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) and other essentials to help hospitals and other healthcare agencies that are now running out of equipment.